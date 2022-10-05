Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Laurence Hollingworth Purchases 4,000 Shares

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.52) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($130,062.83).

Clarkson Price Performance

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at GBX 2,775 ($33.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £846.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,401.52. Clarkson PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,440 ($29.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($51.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,023.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,214.95.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clarkson Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on CKN. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,380 ($40.84) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,087.50 ($49.39).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.