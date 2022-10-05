Brokers Issue Forecasts for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 97.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 134,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,149 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 93,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.