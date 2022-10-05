Oppenheimer Weighs in on SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

SPXC opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.