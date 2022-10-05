Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MSCI Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

MSCI Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSCI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI stock opened at $450.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.19 and a 200 day moving average of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MSCI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

