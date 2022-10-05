Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut by Analyst

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of TCRR opened at $1.81 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.05).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

