Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinseo in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Trinseo’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

