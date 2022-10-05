Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.54. Tilray has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

