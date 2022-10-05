Accolade (ACCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accolade by 92.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

