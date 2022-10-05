Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.90 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

M&T Bank stock opened at $187.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. M&T Bank has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $3,194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 855.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

