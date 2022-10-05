SVB Leerink Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report released on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.
AbbVie Trading Up 2.7 %
AbbVie stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.80.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
