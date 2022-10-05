Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Lowered by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

