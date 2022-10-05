KeyCorp Weighs in on Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

