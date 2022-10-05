Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVK. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €18.04 ($18.40) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

