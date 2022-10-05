Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Critical Contrast

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yum! Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.58 billion 4.81 $1.58 billion $4.99 22.33 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Yum! Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yum! Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 22.17% -15.45% 21.43% Meritage Hospitality Group 2.14% 11.85% 1.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yum! Brands and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $138.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Risk and Volatility

Yum! Brands has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

