Brokerages Set HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price at $1,013.33

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,013.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

HomeServe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

