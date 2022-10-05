Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.2 %

SBGI opened at $18.72 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.