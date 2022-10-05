Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $12.15

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.