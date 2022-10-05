Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) PT at C$68.03

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.03.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus Capital raised Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$60.37 and a one year high of C$80.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$1,141,069.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,153,079.31.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

