ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives $23.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.05.

ECOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ChannelAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $28.64.

Insider Activity at ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 66.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

