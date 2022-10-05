Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) PT at $38.00

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,752.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,390.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

