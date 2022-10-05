Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target at $63.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 13,154.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 368,339 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at $1,743,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in InMode by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in InMode by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.