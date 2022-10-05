Brokerages Set NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target at $51.40

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NNGRY shares. Cheuvreux lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
NN Group Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.41 on Friday. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
