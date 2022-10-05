Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives $301.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.47 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

About Man Group

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

