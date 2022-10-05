Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives $3,578.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,578.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTBDY shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.21 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.