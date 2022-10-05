Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at Chimerix
In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Chimerix Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chimerix
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.