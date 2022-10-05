Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Chimerix Trading Up 4.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 293.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.