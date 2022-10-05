Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NTDOY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About Nintendo

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.