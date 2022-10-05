Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Target Price at $152.78

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QUILF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quilter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

