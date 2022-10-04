Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

