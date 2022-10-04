Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

