Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 684.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IVV stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

