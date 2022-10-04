Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 9,246 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

