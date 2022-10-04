GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CI opened at $287.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.