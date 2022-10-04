Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,238 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

