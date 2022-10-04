GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

