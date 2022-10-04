Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

NYSE:BDX opened at $230.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.95 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $222.61 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

