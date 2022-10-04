Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

