Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 1,363 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

