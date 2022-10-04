Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 847 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GIS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,563 shares of company stock worth $8,272,168. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

