Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $230.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $222.61 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.30.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

