Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

