Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.04 and a 200 day moving average of $269.52.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.