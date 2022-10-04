Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Danaher by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 195,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $268.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

