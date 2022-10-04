Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.74 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

