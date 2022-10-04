Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,211 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

