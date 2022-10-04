PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

