Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $252.70 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.82.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

