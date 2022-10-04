Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,770 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

