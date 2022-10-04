Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.39 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 12,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 3.0 %

WM opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

