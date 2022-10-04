Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

