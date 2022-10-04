GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $219.09 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $255.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.